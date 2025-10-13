Crosy recorded three total tackles (all solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

The All-Pro edge rusher was one of four Raiders to sack Cam Ward during Sunday's win. Crosby has now tallied 25 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and five passes defended, including one interception, over Las Vegas' first six games this season. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's premier defensive playmakers in the Week 7 divisional matchup against the Chiefs.