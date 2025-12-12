Crosby (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Crosby upgraded his practice participation throughout the week, culminating in a full practice Friday that cleansed him of any injury designation for Sunday's game. The premier pass rusher has not missed a game all season, and that will not stop in Week 15, where the 28-year-old will likely log his fourth straight game of 100 percent defensive snap share.