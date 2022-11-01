Crosby recorded seven tackles (five solo) in a 24-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Crosby has now played at least 90 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in all seven games this season. The pass rusher accumulated six sacks over the first five weeks, though he did not manage to bring down the opposing quarterback for the second game in a row Sunday. Crosby should have a strong opportunity to add to his sack total during next Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.