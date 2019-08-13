Crosby underwent surgery on his broken hand Tuesday but could be back in time for the team's third preseason game against the Packers, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While Crosby underwent surgery, he is expected to be able to play in a cast, so as soon as the Raiders find one the defensive end is comfortable playing in, he should be able to return to the field. Crosby suffered the broken hand is the Raiders' preseason opener against the Rams.