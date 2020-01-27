Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Stacks up 10 stops in 2019
Crosby posted 47 tackles, 10 sacks, four pass breakups and four forced fumbles over 16 games in 2019.
The Raiders expended a first-round pick on Clelin Ferrell, but it was Crosby who led the team in sacks in his rookie campaign. The fourth-round pick also posted 31 quarterback pressures. It'll be tough to repeat those marks in his sophomore campaign, but he's in line for a starting role again in 2020.
