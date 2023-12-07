Crosby (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Crosby was able to play Week 12 against the Chiefs despite being listed as doubtful for the game. He still appears to be dealing with the knee injury despite the bye week, but his practice participation could ramp up leading up to Sunday's game against the Vikings. Crosby is up to 11.5 sacks this season and is one away from tying his career-high he set last year.