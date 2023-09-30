Crosby (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Crosby bounced back from a DNP Thursday with a full practice to close out the week. His status Sunday will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Tyree Wilson would be the likely candidate to replace Crosby at defensive end if he cannot give it a go.
