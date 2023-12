Crosby (knee) was listed as did not participate on the Raiders' practice estimate for Monday.

Crosby was questionable for the team's loss to the Vikings on Sunday but ended up playing and recording 10 tackles and two sacks in the process. However, although the team did not actually practice Monday, his appearance on the injury report would suggest he's still dealing with the knee issue and will open the week questionable for Thursday's divisional matchup with the Chargers.