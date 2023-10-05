Crosby (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Crosby's practice status was affected by the injury last week as well, but the 26-year-old still played Sunday against the Chargers and was effective while doing so, notching eight tackles and two sacks. With the team not playing until Monday against the Packers, Crosby will have an extra day to prepare, and his practice status for Friday and Saturday will likely be worth monitoring, but after playing through the injury in Week 4, it would seem unlikely that he wouldn't suit up Monday against Green Bay.