Crosby had two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Dolphins.

Crosby didn't do much in the first three quarters of the contest, though it was a different story in the fourth quarter, with the veteran accounting for 1.5 of the Raiders' 5.0 sacks on the day. It was an interesting offseason for Crosby, who was nearly traded to Baltimore. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, Crosby looks to be back at full strength, and he appears more motivated than ever, which isn't good news for opposing offenses.