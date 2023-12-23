Crosby (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Crosby opened Las Vegas' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, but after a limited session Saturday, he's in line to play Christmas Day. Through the Raiders' first 14 games this year, the 26-year-old has recorded 80 total tackles, including 24 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. Crosby could be in for a big day Monday, as the Chiefs' offensive line has given up the fourth most sacks in the NFL thus far (46.0) and the unit will be without starting tackle Donovan Smith (neck).