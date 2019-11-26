Crosby accumulated four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Coming off an outstanding four-sack performance last week, Crosby got to the quarter back again, moving his season total to 7.5. He also played 84 percent of defensive snaps in the game, evidencing he has a clear role in the defense. Crosby will likely be relied upon heavily in next Sunday's critical matchup against the Chiefs.