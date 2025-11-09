Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Tallies five stops vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby ended Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos with five tackles (two solo).
Crosby wasn't able to add to his sack total, but he played every single defensive snap for the third time this season while finishing fourth on the Raiders in tackles. The veteran defensive end is up to 37 tackles (23 solo), including 5.0 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.
More News
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Ready to face Jags•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Unlikely to leave Las Vegas•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Removal from Week 7 precautionary•
-
Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Unlikely to return vs. Kansas City•