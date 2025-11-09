Crosby ended Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos with five tackles (two solo).

Crosby wasn't able to add to his sack total, but he played every single defensive snap for the third time this season while finishing fourth on the Raiders in tackles. The veteran defensive end is up to 37 tackles (23 solo), including 5.0 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.