Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Tallies sixth sack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby recorded five tackles (three solo) along with one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Crosby made his mark on the game early on, sacking Dak Prescott and forcing a fumble on the Cowboys' second possession. He also recorded at least five tackles for the fifth time this season. Crosby remains a bright spot for an otherwise overmatched Raiders' defense.
