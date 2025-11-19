Crosby recorded five tackles (three solo) along with one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Crosby made his mark on the game early on, sacking Dak Prescott and forcing a fumble on the Cowboys' second possession. He also recorded at least five tackles for the fifth time this season. Crosby remains a bright spot for an otherwise overmatched Raiders' defense.