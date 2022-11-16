Crosby recorded 10 tackles (four solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 25-20 defeat versus the Colts.
With linebackers Denzel Perryman (hip) inactive and Divine Deablo (forearm) on IR, Crosby logged double-digit stops for the first time since the team's season opener. The star pass rusher also logged his first sack since Week 5, increasing his season total to seven through nine games. Crosby could continue to put up prolific tackling numbers if Perryman remains sidelined against Denver this coming Sunday.