Crosby recorded four solo tackles and two sacks during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Crosby's first sack of the contest came on a third-and-three play on the Broncos' first offensive possession of the second half and forced a punt. On Denver's next drive, the defensive end got after Russell Wilson on a second-and-nine play and took him down for a nine-yard loss. Across four games, Crosby has totaled 27 tackles and four sacks, putting him firmly in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. He'll look to maintain his stellar play during Monday's divisional clash with Kansas City.