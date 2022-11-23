Crosby recorded six tackles (five solo), including two sacks, and one forced fumble during Sunday's 22-16 overtime win against the Broncos.

Crosby notched two of the Raiders' three sacks on quarterback Russell Wilson, marking his third multi-sack outing of the season. After forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Broncos in the second quarter, the Pro Bowl defensive end blocked Denver's ensuring field-goal attempt to end the first half. Crosby has been a star in Las Vegas' leaky defense this season, recording a career-high 63 tackles to go along with nine sacks and two passes defended over through 10 games. The ascending pass rusher should have a good chance to either tie or set a new career best in sacks this coming Sunday against the Seahawks.