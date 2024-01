Crosby (knee) received a "small cleanup" procedure on his knee Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crosby was dealing a knee injury for almost the entire 2023 campaign and he required a minor surgery on his bursa joint, which he underwent Wednesday. The defensive end had a monster season with Las Vegas, securing a career-high 14.5 sacks, while appearing in all 17 of the team's games.