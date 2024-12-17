Crosby (ankle) is scheduled to undergo a tightrope procedure Tuesday to address the Grade 3 sprain he had aggravated Week 14, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Crosby initially injured his ankle back in Week 2, but the issue worsened in Week 14 to the point of requiring season-ending surgery. Reed reports that Crosby's recovery timetable could play out in a number of ways, but that the standout pass rusher is expected to be fully healthy to begin the 2025 campaign. Crosby's 2024 season thus concludes with 12 appearances, in which he racked up 45 tackles (28 solo), 7.5 sacks and five passes defensed.