The Raiders don't plan to trade Crosby (knee), Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero notes that while other teams have communicated interest in acquiring Crosby, Las Vegas has no intention of trading the star defensive end, who has expressed a desire to remain with the Raiders. Crosby has spent his entire career with the franchise after being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he's accumulated 63.5 career regular-season stats, including 4.0 this season. Though Crosby left this past Sunday's game against Kansas City in the second quarter due to a knee issue, he's not dealing with a major injury and "should be OK moving forward," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.