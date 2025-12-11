Crosby (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Joining a consistent trend with Raiders defensive players, Crosby was able to play through his knee injury in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos. The premier pass rusher did not practice due to the injury Wednesday, but his return in a limited capacity Thursday signals that he will likely not miss Sunday's game against the Eagles. While Crosby will likely play Sunday regardless of practice status, a full participation grade Friday would give him the chance to be cleared of an injury designation for the game.