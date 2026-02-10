Speaking at his introductory press conference Tuesday, new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said he wants Crosby (knee) "to be a part of our success going forward, there's no doubt about that," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

"I got to a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning," Kubiak said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. "Love talking with him. And look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one in here working out. So that fired me up." There has been a lot of smoke since the season ended that Crosby wants out of Las Vegas after the Raiders forced him to sit out the final two games of the regular season due to a minor knee injury that required surgery in January, as a way to help the Raiders secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft. However, Crosby has been extremely loyal to the Raiders since he was drafted in 2019, and he's a fan favorite. Getting the 28-year-old back on board should be one of the top priorities for the new coaching staff. Whether he's traded or not, Crosby is expected to complete his rehab from surgery well ahead of training camp.