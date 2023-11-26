Crosby (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Though Crosby missed practice all week while dealing with a knee injury he sustained in Week 9 against the Giants and was listed as doubtful, he's available Sunday after all. Crosby has been able to play through the issue and has played in 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in his last four appearances. Crosby's 10.5 sacks on the year is tied for sixth-best in the NFL with Kayvon Thibodeaux.