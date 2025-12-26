Crosby (knee) was informed that he'll be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crosby suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against the Bears that he has been playing through all season. Since acquiring the injury, the defensive end has logged six games with a 100 percent defensive snap rate and has dodged an injury designation nearly every week. It may not be a coincidence that the 28-year-old's health is being preserved during a matchup that could determine the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, as the 2-13 Raiders are set to take on the 2-13 Giants.