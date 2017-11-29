Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Ban cut in half
The NFL reduced Crabtree's suspension from two games to one Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Crabtree was punished after a scuffle broke out with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on Sunday in which both players threw punches during multiple encounters. With his initial ban cut in half, Crabtree will sit out Sunday against the Giants before preparing for a Week 14 matchup at Kansas City. With Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) ailing at the moment, the Raiders promoted wide receiver Isaac Whitney from the practice squad to bolster depth behind Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton.
