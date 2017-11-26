Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Booted from game Sunday

Crabtree was ejected from Sunday's game against the Broncos, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

On the second play of the Raiders' second possession, Crabtree and Aqib Talib became embroiled in a shoving match down the left sideline that resulted in both throwing punches. Because the fight induced three ejections -- also, Talib and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, who shoved an official -- Crabtree will likely be facing some sort of punishment this week. With Crabtree gone, the offense will turn to Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton to complement the other starting wideout Amari Cooper.