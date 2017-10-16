Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches 23-yard touchdown versus Chargers
Crabtree hauled in six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.
Crabtree has emerged as quarterback Derek Carr's go-to receiver during Amari Cooper's slump of a season thus far, as the former has caught 25 passes and five touchdowns through five games played. Crabtree's first-quarter score against the Chargers put the Raiders on top early, but Oakland's aerial attack remained relatively quiet throughout the remainder of the contest. Crabtree will look to post the sixth touchdown of his 2017 campaign on Thursday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches fourth touchdown of season•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Practices fully•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Starts week with limited showing•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected back against Ravens•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...