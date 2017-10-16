Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches 23-yard touchdown versus Chargers

Crabtree hauled in six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers.

Crabtree has emerged as quarterback Derek Carr's go-to receiver during Amari Cooper's slump of a season thus far, as the former has caught 25 passes and five touchdowns through five games played. Crabtree's first-quarter score against the Chargers put the Raiders on top early, but Oakland's aerial attack remained relatively quiet throughout the remainder of the contest. Crabtree will look to post the sixth touchdown of his 2017 campaign on Thursday against the Chiefs.