Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches fourth touchdown of season
Crabtree hauled in six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown on eight targets during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Crabtree, who missed the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Broncos due to a chest injury, bounced back with his fourth touchdown grab of the season as he led the Raiders in receiving on Sunday. Fellow receiver Amari Cooper continued his slump in Week 5, elevating Crabtree's importance to the team's aerial attack with Derek Carr (back) in line to return within the next couple of weeks. Crabtree has yet to surpass the 100-yard mark in a single contest so far this season, but will look to do so in Week 6 against the Chargers.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Practices fully•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Starts week with limited showing•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected back against Ravens•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 4•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...