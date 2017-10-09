Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Catches fourth touchdown of season

Crabtree hauled in six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown on eight targets during Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Crabtree, who missed the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Broncos due to a chest injury, bounced back with his fourth touchdown grab of the season as he led the Raiders in receiving on Sunday. Fellow receiver Amari Cooper continued his slump in Week 5, elevating Crabtree's importance to the team's aerial attack with Derek Carr (back) in line to return within the next couple of weeks. Crabtree has yet to surpass the 100-yard mark in a single contest so far this season, but will look to do so in Week 6 against the Chargers.