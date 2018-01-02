Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Discouraging season finale

Crabtree caught two passes on as many targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers. He finishes his 2017 campaign with 58 receptions (on 101 targets) for 618 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

Crabtree logged just 17 snaps in the Raiders' gloomy season finale, resulting in a spell of frustration from the starting receiver as he totaled two catches on five targets throughout the last two games combined. Despite such a disappointing conclusion for the 30-year-old, Crabtree's eight touchdowns and 58 receptions led the team in 2017. Although his contract includes two more years with the Raiders, Crabtree's future may not be concrete as the team elected to fire head coach Jack Del Rio after Sunday's loss, while additional changes to the coaching staff could be made throughout the offseason as well. Crabtree will enter his ninth year in the league battling late-season frustrations after a campaign in which he posted his lowest catch and yardage totals since appearing in five games with the 49ers in 2013.