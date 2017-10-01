Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 4

Crabtree (chest) is now considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Crabtree was initially listed as questionable for the tilt, but is trending in the wrong direction as the contest approaches. Already facing a stiff test against the Broncos defense, his absence Sunday would make things even more difficult for the passing game. The Raiders are part of the second set of kickoffs Sunday, so those contemplating using Crabtree in fantasy lineups may need to have a late-game contingency plan if risking it. In terms of the Raiders, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson would likely absorb some of the targets that don't head to Amari Cooper.