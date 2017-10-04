Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected back against Ravens

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is optimistic Crabtree (chest) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Crabtree missed his toughest matchup of the season Week 4, sitting out for a road loss in Denver. The Raiders return to Oakland for Week 5, but they'll be facing a tough Baltimore secondary with E.J. Manuel filling in for Derek Carr (back) under center. Crabtree logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday last week, but he was held out entirely Friday and then downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. It will be a step forward if he at least manages limited practices each day this week.