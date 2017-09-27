Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected to practice some Wednesday
Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday that he expected Crabtree (chest) to "do a little bit" in the team's first practice of the week, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Del Rio added, "we'll see how the week goes" in his comments about Crabtree, words that suggest that the wideout's status leading up to Sunday's game against the Broncos should be closely monitored. Crabtree was forced out of the team's loss in Week 2 against the Redskins due to the chest injury, limiting him to just 31 snaps on offense.
