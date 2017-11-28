Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Handed two-game suspension

The NFL has suspended Crabtree for two games without pay for violations of the league's unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crabtree got in an altercation with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on Sunday that resulted in punches thrown by both parties. Talib was sentenced to the same punishment as Crabtree, though it's likely that both will appeal their suspensions. If the NFL doesn't grant Crabtree any mercy, the receiver won't be of service for either Week 13 or Week 14 -- the first week of the fantasy playoffs in most formats. Seth Roberts figures to step into the starting lineup in Crabtree's absence.