Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Iffy for Week 4 after missing practice Friday

Crabtree (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after not practicing Friday, the Raiders' official site reports.

Crabtree was able to put in limited work Wednesday and Thursday, but his absence from practice Friday signals that his status will need to be monitored closely as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches. If Crabtree is limited at all or out this weekend, next up for the Raiders' wideout targets that don't go to Amari Cooper would be Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson.