Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Inactive Sunday
Crabtree (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Crabtree inactive, Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in line to serve as the Raiders' top wideout targets in Week 4, with Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton also candidates to see added snaps Sunday in Crabtree's absence.
