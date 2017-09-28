Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Involvement limited Thursday
Crabtree (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The Raiders listed Crabtree as limited for the second straight day with the injury, leaving his status for the Week 4 matchup with the Broncos on murky ground heading into the team's final practice of the week. Crabtree, who ended up playing just 31 snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Redskins before exiting with the injury, would likely surrender his starting role to Seth Roberts if confined to the sideline by the time game day rolls around. Fortunately for the Raiders, fellow starting wideout Amari Cooper (knee) practiced fully Thursday and looks in little danger of sitting out Sunday.
