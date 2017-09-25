Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Leaves with chest injury
Crabtree (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Crabtree took a hard hit trying to bring down a high pass from Derek Carr. Prior to exiting in the fourth quarter, he logged just one reception for seven yards on three targets. Look for Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson to see added playing time in his absence.
