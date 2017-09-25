Play

Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Leaves with chest injury

Crabtree (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Crabtree took a hard hit trying to bring down a high pass from Derek Carr. Prior to exiting in the fourth quarter, he logged just one reception for seven yards on three targets. Look for Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson to see added playing time in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories