Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Limited to start week
Crabtree (chest) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
As predicted by his head coach, Crabtree was able to partake in Wednesday's practice but only on a limited basis. Jack Del Rio said he wants to see how the wideout fares over the next few days as the team prepares for a difficult Sunday matchup in Denver. From the early sound of things, Crabtree could be headed for a 'questionable' tag and a game-time decision. He was unable to finish out Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins.
