Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Logs season-high 13 targets

Crabtree caught seven passes on 13 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.

Crabtree notched a season-high 13 targets in his return from a one-game suspension, while fellow starting wide receiver Amari Cooper missed a majority of the contest due to an aggravated left ankle injury. Crabtree's increased involvement didn't translate to fantasy prosperity, however, averaging just 4.6 yards per target and a long reception of 13 yards. If Cooper is forced to miss additional time, Crabtree could be in line for a similar level of volume in Week 15 against the Cowboys, especially if the Raiders fall behind early again.

