Raiders' Michael Crabtree: No receptions in Week 16

Crabtree was targeted three times and didn't catch any passes in Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles.

The zero-catch day marked Crabtree's worst performance of the season, not counting the Nov. 26 game against the Broncos when he was ejected after five plays for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness. The invisible showing was especially surprising given that Crabtree had been targeted a combined 30 times over the previous two weeks. Crabtree probably won't get shut out again in Week 17, but a matchup against a tough Chargers secondary doesn't set the veteran up well to deliver a bounce-back effort.