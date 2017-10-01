Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not expected to play Sunday
Crabtree (chest) is not expected to play Sunday against Denver, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Crabtree was downgraded to doubtful on the injury report Saturday. Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson will likely absorb some of the targets that don't head Amari Cooper's way if Crabtree can't play. Still, this report doesn't rule him out, so fantasy players will need to check his status before the 4:25 pm ET kickoff.
