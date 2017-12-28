Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not on injury report
Crabtree (hamstring) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Crabtree was bothered by his hamstring during Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles, failing to haul in any of his three targets while logging an unusually low 45-percent snap share. His quick recovery is good news for the Oakland offense heading into a tough Week 17 matchup against a hot Chargers defense that still has everything to play for. The Chargers put top cornerback Casey Hayward on Amari Cooper (ankle) in the first meeting between these teams, limiting the third-year wideout to five catches for 28 yards on six targets while Crabtree hauled in six of 10 passes for 52 yards and a score.
