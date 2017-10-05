Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Practices fully
Crabtree (chest) practiced fully Thursday.
The same applies to fellow wideout Amari Cooper, thus putting the duo in line to play Sunday against the Ravens. With Derek Carr having suffered a transverse process fracture in his back in Week 4, EJ Manuel is in line to start at QB for Oakland this weekend, a context that figures to represent a hit to Crabtree's bankable fantasy upside this week.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Starts week with limited showing•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Expected back against Ravens•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Inactive Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Downgraded to doubtful for Week 4•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Iffy for Week 4 after missing practice Friday•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...