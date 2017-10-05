Play

Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Practices fully

Crabtree (chest) practiced fully Thursday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Amari Cooper, thus putting the duo in line to play Sunday against the Ravens. With Derek Carr having suffered a transverse process fracture in his back in Week 4, EJ Manuel is in line to start at QB for Oakland this weekend, a context that figures to represent a hit to Crabtree's bankable fantasy upside this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories