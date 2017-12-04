Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Reinstated from suspension

Crabtree (suspension) was reinstated to the active roster Monday.

The Raiders made do without Crabtree and Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants, getting big games from Marshawn Lynch and Cordarrelle Patterson, with Clive Walford, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton also chipping in. Crabtree may find himself ideally positioned in Week 14 against the Chiefs, potentially facing one of the worst pass defenses in the league without Cooper around to compete for targets. Even if Cooper does make it back, both wideouts would be in a good spot.