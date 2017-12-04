Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Reinstated from suspension
Crabtree (suspension) was reinstated to the active roster Monday.
The Raiders made do without Crabtree and Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Giants, getting big games from Marshawn Lynch and Cordarrelle Patterson, with Clive Walford, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton also chipping in. Crabtree may find himself ideally positioned in Week 14 against the Chiefs, potentially facing one of the worst pass defenses in the league without Cooper around to compete for targets. Even if Cooper does make it back, both wideouts would be in a good spot.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Ban cut in half•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Suspended two games•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Booted from game Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Targeted 11 times Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Tallies 83 yards•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Secures game-winning touchdown Thursday•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...