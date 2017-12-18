Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Scores twice on Sunday night

Crabtree caught seven of 17 targets for 39 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Crabtree again saw a massive workload with Amari Cooper (ankle) out of the lineup, seeing most of his action in the short-to-intermediate area of the field. Both of his scores came from within yards of the goal line, and he's now up to eight touchdowns on the year, one short of his career high. If Cooper is again forced to sit in Week 16, Crabtree should again be a target magnet while operating as quarterback Derek Carr's clear-cut No. 1 option. However, he'll be up against the Eagles' third-ranked pass defense.