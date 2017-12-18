Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Scores twice on Sunday night
Crabtree caught seven of 17 targets for 39 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Crabtree again saw a massive workload with Amari Cooper (ankle) out of the lineup, seeing most of his action in the short-to-intermediate area of the field. Both of his scores came from within yards of the goal line, and he's now up to eight touchdowns on the year, one short of his career high. If Cooper is again forced to sit in Week 16, Crabtree should again be a target magnet while operating as quarterback Derek Carr's clear-cut No. 1 option. However, he'll be up against the Eagles' third-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Logs season-high 13 targets•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Ban cut in half•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Suspended two games•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Booted from game Sunday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Targeted 11 times Sunday•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...