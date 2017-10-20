Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Secures game-winning touchdown Thursday

Crabtree brought in three of seven targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.

Crabtree made up for a sluggish and inefficient night in spectacular fashion, bringing in a game-tying two-yard touchdown throw on the third of three untimed downs at the end of regulation. The veteran receiver went low and towards the pylon to make the grab, which was easily upheld upon review. The nine-year veteran's nose for the end zone has led to touchdown receptions in three straight contests and six overall on the season. The explosive re-emergence of fellow pass catcher Amari Cooper on Thursday did eat into Crabtree's targets on the night, but continued strong play opposite him can only help the latter over the long term by taking away defensive attention. Crabtree will look to turn in a more productive overall effort versus the Bills in Week 8.