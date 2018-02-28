Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Set to return to Oakland in 2018
The Raiders plan to retain Crabtree for the 2018 season, league sources informed Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area.
Following a disappointing finish to the 2017 season, Crabtree was viewed as a potential trade candidate or salary-cap casualty this offseason with his $7.5 million salary and roster bonus not guaranteed for the 2018 campaign. It's conceivable that the Raiders could ask the veteran wideout to restructure the four-year, $34 million contract extension he inked in December 2015, but after productive meetings with new head coach Jon Gruden over the past month, the 30-year-old looks like he'll remain with Oakland regardless of the financial particulars. Though he should open the upcoming season in a starting role, Crabtree may play second fiddle to fellow receiver Amari Cooper to a greater extent than he has previously. Gruden said Wednesday that he envisions Cooper as the "focal point" of the Oakland offense, according to Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Discouraging season finale•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Not on injury report•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: No receptions in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Scores twice on Sunday night•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Logs season-high 13 targets•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....