Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Set to return to Oakland in 2018

The Raiders plan to retain Crabtree for the 2018 season, league sources informed Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area.

Following a disappointing finish to the 2017 season, Crabtree was viewed as a potential trade candidate or salary-cap casualty this offseason with his $7.5 million salary and roster bonus not guaranteed for the 2018 campaign. It's conceivable that the Raiders could ask the veteran wideout to restructure the four-year, $34 million contract extension he inked in December 2015, but after productive meetings with new head coach Jon Gruden over the past month, the 30-year-old looks like he'll remain with Oakland regardless of the financial particulars. Though he should open the upcoming season in a starting role, Crabtree may play second fiddle to fellow receiver Amari Cooper to a greater extent than he has previously. Gruden said Wednesday that he envisions Cooper as the "focal point" of the Oakland offense, according to Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area.

