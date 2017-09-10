Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Snags six passes

Crabtree caught six of seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Crabtree and teammate Amari Cooper battled it out in the stat column last year with the veteran Crabtree finishing with the team lead in catches, targets, and touchdowns. Cooper started the season hot on Sunday, with 13 targets and a score. Cooper's continued development in some ways threatens Crabtree, but in the meantime his fantasy owners can find a silver lining so long as it provides Crabtree with plenty of one-on-one opportunities against defensive backs and he is able to convert the vast majority of his looks into catches as he did on Sunday.