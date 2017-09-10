Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Snags six passes
Crabtree caught six of seven targets for 83 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Crabtree and teammate Amari Cooper battled it out in the stat column last year with the veteran Crabtree finishing with the team lead in catches, targets, and touchdowns. Cooper started the season hot on Sunday, with 13 targets and a score. Cooper's continued development in some ways threatens Crabtree, but in the meantime his fantasy owners can find a silver lining so long as it provides Crabtree with plenty of one-on-one opportunities against defensive backs and he is able to convert the vast majority of his looks into catches as he did on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Snags touchdown in preseason loss•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Facing added competition for targets•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Impresses despite drops this season•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Sustains concussion Saturday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Listed as active Saturday•
-
Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Questionable to play Texans•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...