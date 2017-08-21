Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Snags touchdown grab in preseason loss Saturday

Crabtree caught one pass on two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown while playing 16 snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Crabtree made the start at receiver across from Amari Cooper during the Raiders' second game of the preseason, also hauling in a touchdown pass from Derek Carr in the early stages of the second quarter. Cooper's production on just one more snap than Crabtree included three receptions and 46 yards on four targets, but he failed to find the end zone. Crabtree's status as the team's No. 2 receiver and red-zone threat remains solidified with the third preseason contest approaching on Saturday against the Cowboys.