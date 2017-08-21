Raiders' Michael Crabtree: Snags touchdown in preseason loss

Crabtree caught one pass on two targets for 13 yards and a touchdown while playing 16 snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams.

Crabtree made the start at receiver across from Amari Cooper during the Raiders' second game of the preseason, hauling in his touchdown from Derek Carr in the early stages of the second quarter. The 29-year-old's standing as the team's No. 2 receiver and top red-zone threat remains secure entering the Raiders' third preseason contest Saturday against the Cowboys.